Updated on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

Play for charity; Arvind Nagar to organize one-day cricket tourney on Independence Day

FPJ Bureau
To commemorate 74th year of India’s Independence Arvind residential Society located in Kalina has organized one day Cricket tournament on 15th August. Fund raised from this Cricket tournament will be donated to Covid-19 relief fund of State Government.

Three teams have registered their entry for this 6 over ‘under arm’ cricket match. Matches will be held during 12 pm to 6 pm on 15th August, 2021 by following all Covid-19 guidelines.

Organizer of the cricket tourney Vijay Kothari, Saumitra Tiwary, Faraj Shaikh, Joaquim Fernandes, Vijay Pandey, Burhan Bhavnagarwala, Jagadish Changrani, Piyush Jain, Sunny Jain, Sandesh Kamble, Shoeb Khan, Mahendra Jaiswal, Huzaifa Wasi are toiling hard for success of the event.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

