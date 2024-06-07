Plantation Program marks Environment Day at SCOPE

Commemorating World Environment Day, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organized a plantation program at its office premises at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi. Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Vice-Chairman, SCOPE and CMD, Goa Shipyard Ltd. and Atul Sobti DG, SCOPE planted saplings in the presence of Senior officials of SCOPE.

In keeping with the theme of Environment Day - Our Land, Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration, SCOPE organized the plantation program reiterating its steadfast commitment towards a greener and more sustainable future. Working towards environmental sustainability, SCOPE has collaborated with GIZ, Germany for highlighting the initiatives of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) towards Climate Change Mitigation.