Pioneering Railway welcomes General Manager CR and President CRWWO

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway held a meeting of Central Railway Cultural Academy (CRCA) to discuss various cultural activities on 3.9.2021 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai. It was also discussed to encourage the inborn cultural talents of the railway staff through art, music and dance, etc. Later, CRCA also displayed cultural legacy of Maharashtra in which Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway and Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (CRWWO) were the Guests of Honour on the occasion. They were also welcomed by Central Railway Officers Association (CROA) to the Pioneering Railway.

‘Sur Kalpana’ a musical presentation was given by artistes of CRCA. Lezime, the traditional Maharashtrian Dance, Dindi – devotional dance of devotees of Lord Vittal (Warkari) and Lamp Dance etc. were enacted.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, S.K. Pankaj, President, CROA and CRCA, and Senior Deputy General Manager, and Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway and Executive Committee members of CRWWO were present on the occasion. All covid protocols were followed during the event.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:45 AM IST