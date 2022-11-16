PFC’s Shubham Saurav Singh bestowed with the ‘Most Promising PR Person of the Year Award’

Shubham Saurav Singh is currently posted as Deputy Manager (PR) with Power Finance Corporation Limited. Shubham is an alumnus of the prestigious Ram College of Commerce and is a gold medallist in ‘Advertising & PR’ from the Indian Institute of Mass communication, Delhi. He is currently pursuing his MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Shubham happens to be the youngest PR professional in the Indian Power Sector. As management entails different functional specialisations such as marketing, strategic management, technical & strategic planning besides HR and financial management, Shubham has honed his skills as a young and aspiring Corporate Communication executive by working closely with CEOs, CXOs, CMDs, journalists and Chief of Bureaus. He has contributed immensely in creating and maintaining a positive public image for the individuals, groups, and organization he represents. He possesses hands on experience in media handling and has delivered lectures on “Government Sector –PR” and “Cultivating Effective Media Relations: How to face the camera”. Shubham is a proud recipient of many national training certifications and has also written articles for various research journals and publications.

