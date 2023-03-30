PFC transfers three Transmission Projects (SPVs) to POWERGRID

‘PFC Consulting Limited’, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Ltd, a Maharatna CPSE, has transferred three transmission projects (Special Purpose Vehicles) namely ‘Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited’, ‘Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited’ and ‘Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited’ to ‘Power Grid Corporation Of India Limited’, the successful bidder, on March 28, 2023.

The SPVs were transferred in the presence of Manoj Rana, CEO, PFCCL, A.K. Singhal, Executive Director, PGCIL & other Senior Officials of PFC Consulting Limited & Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The selection of successful bidder was carried out through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for selection of Transmission Service Provider for establishment of transmission system in line with Guidelines notified by Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The SPV ‘Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited’ was incorporated for establishment of ‘Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for Evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-E.

The SPV ‘Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited’ and the SPV ‘Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited’ were incorporated for establishment of ‘Western Region Expansion Schemes’.