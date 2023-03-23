PFC signs MoU with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for establishment of new energy research building

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a Maharatna company and India's leading NBFC in the power sector, signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to support establishing a state-of-the-art building that will house the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER). The MoU was signed in the presence of RS Dhillon, CMD, PFC, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), RR Jha, Director (Projects), Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), Bhaskar Bhattacharya (Independent Director, PFC), Usha Sajeev Nair (Independent Director, PFC) and Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc, along with other senior representatives from PFC and IISc. The state-of-the-art building for ICER will foster cutting-edge fundamental and applied research on various energy-related areas, with special focus on green hydrogen generation. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore over the next two years. The building will house modern labs, seminar rooms, classrooms and faculty rooms, as well as facilities for developing energy-related products and prototypes. The new building will significantly accelerate advanced research in indigenous green hydrogen and net zero technologies, and increase capacity building through training and degree programmes.

