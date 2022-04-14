PFC signs MoA with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences for providing Cancer Detection & Awareness Mobile Van

PFC, a Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in power sector, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (Dr. RMLIMS) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to provide a Cancer Detection & Awareness Mobile Van and Hi-tech Imaging equipment at a cost of about Rs 3.5 cr.

The MoA was signed in the presence of Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education, Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare, Govt. Uttar Pradesh. R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC, Manoj Sharma, Executive Director (Commercial), Rizwanur Rahman, Executive Director (CSR), Dr. Sonia Nityananda, Director (Dr. RMLIMS) and other Senior Officials of RMLIMS and PFC were also present on this occasion.

Catchment area of the Dr. RMLIMS is one of the highest incidence areas for Gallbladder Cancer. Besides, there are a number of poor female patients who visit from remote interior villages suffering from cancer of breast, cervix, uterus and ovary. Many of these poor patients going through the late stages of Cancer have undergone suboptimal treatment elsewhere near their villages. The project aims to reach such patients and help to examine and screen patients/people with any signs/symptoms of cancer while spreading awareness regarding the disease.

The objective behind extending financial assistance is to strengthen the quality and delivery of healthcare services amongst the local populous of Lucknow and adjoining areas which is important to ensure accessibility and availability of healthcare services to the urban poor communities. PFC aims to improve health outcomes among rural/urban population with focus on overall healthcare.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:57 PM IST