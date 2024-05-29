PFC Receives “CSR Champion Award” at the Prestigious Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has been honoured with the prestigious CSR award in the NF (Non-Fossil Fuel) business category at the Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024 held in Goa. Smt. Parminder Chopra, Chairman & Managing Director, PFC, received the Award from V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, Govt. of India in presence of dignitaries from DPE, IIT Goa and Outlook.

The Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024 brought together senior government policymakers and top management of CPSEs to discuss and showcase exemplary initiatives in sustainability. PFC's win in the CSR NF category is a testament to its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and sustainable business practices. The Summit honoured luminaries and pioneers in various categories for their outstanding contributions to sustainability.

PFC's CSR initiatives focus on impactful projects contributing to inclusive growth and equitable development in society through education, capacity building measures. As India’s leading public sector enterprise and a responsible corporate, PFC is committed to ensuring overall development of the society by extending financial support to various sustainable & developmental initiatives in the areas of Health, Sanitation, Education, Environment & Sustainability, Support for Differently Abled and Skill Development.