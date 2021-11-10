PFC & PFCCL Observe Vigilance Awareness Week 2021

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), its subsidiary PFCCL and regional offices observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2021 w.e.f. 26.10.2021 to 01.11.2021 on the theme ‘Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity’. Beginning with Integrity Pledge, various awareness activities were carried out during the week. As new initiative, Vigilance Corner is created on the website of PFC and PFCCL for outreach to the general public as well as other stakeholders. Employees were sensitized to the Corporation Rules & Regulations and introduced to improvements in business practices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:43 PM IST