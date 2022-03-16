PFC pays interim dividend of Rs. 886.97 crore to Govt. of India for the Financial Year 2021-22

Power Finance Corporation, a Schedule-A Maharatna CPSE and India’s leading NBFC under the administrative control of Ministry of Power, has paid Rs 887 crore to Govt. of India as the third Interim Dividend on equity shares held by Govt. of India for the financial year 2021-22 on 11th March 2022. This is in addition to Rs. 333 crore and Rs. 370 crore paid as first and second interim dividend respectively to the Government of India.

The interim dividend RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) intimation advice was presented to Minister (Power, New & Renewable Energy) R K Singh by Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar and other senior officials of Ministry of Power and PFC.

The third interim dividend @ 60% i.e. Rs. 6 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each was declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 11th February 2022. With this, PFC has so far paid interim dividends amounting to Rs. 2838 crore to its shareholders @107.5% i.e. Rs. 10.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs.10 each for the financial year 2021-22, which is the highest ever dividend paid by PFC.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:07 PM IST