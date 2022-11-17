PFC organises “State Level Painting Competition On Energy Conservation”

PFC organised an on-the-spot ‘State Level Painting Competition’ on 14th November, 2022 for 110 selected school children at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi.

The competition was first conducted at school level in which around 7.5 lakhs students from 900 schools participated. A duly-constituted Jury selected 110 students out of this and they participated in the State Level Painting Competition. Post the competition, the Winners and Runners-up were felicitated with prize money & certificates.

R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC was the chief guest at this event. Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), R.R. Jha, Director (Projects), Simmi R. Nakra, CVO, PFC and senior officials of PFC, BEE and Delhi Education Department were present during the occasion.