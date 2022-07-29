PFC organises ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ with full zeal in various parts of Delhi

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ – to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, The Ministry of Power and PFC in association with Government of NCT of Delhi organized a ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ at three locations in Shahdara, South-West-Delhi and New-Delhi districts today. The Bijli Mahotsav was used as a platform to celebrate the collaboration between the State and the Central Governments and to highlight the key achievements of the power sector.

Key achievements like: Increase in generation capacity from 2,48,554 MW in 2014 to 4,00,000 MW today, strengthening of the distribution infrastructure in past five years by building 2,921 new sub-stations, augmentation of 3,926 sub-stations, installing 6,04,465 ckm LT lines, installing 2,68,838 11 KV HT lines, Feeder segregation of 1,22,123 ckm agricultural feeders and installing, etc. were highlighted during the event in all the 3 districts by the respective District Magistrates.

More than 1200 people from nearby areas participated in the program. The events also witnessed several beneficiaries sharing their experiences. The benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth witnessed in the power sector over the past few years was demonstrated through nukkad nataks and screening of short films on the power sector. To engage with the visitors, a cultural programme was also organized. Given the size of the gathering, it was ensured that all Covid safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks were adhered to.

The Bijli Mahotsavs are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large.