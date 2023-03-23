PFC inks project loan agreement of JPY 2.65 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

PFC, a Maharatna company and the leading NBFC in Indian power sector, has recently signed a Project Loan Agreement (PLA) for JPY 2.65 billion with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) at a Project Loan Agreement (PLA) signing ceremony held at JBIC Head Quarters, Tokyo. This PLA was executed under General Agreement signed between PFC and JBIC for JPY 30 billion. Under this facility, JBIC has proposed to finance some of PFC’s projects, which ensure the effective reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of the global environment. The project loan agreement was signed at JBIC headquarters, Tokyo, by RS Dhillon, CMD, PFC, and Uchida Makoto, Managing Executive Officer, JBIC, in presence of Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC; Sandeep Kumar, Executive Director (Finance), PFC; GOBE Kazushige, Director General, JBIC, and other senior officials of PFC and JBIC.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)