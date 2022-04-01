PFC inks Agreement to boost Public Health Infrastructure in Leh District

PFC, A Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in power sector, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), Nubra Sub-Division, Leh to augment healthcare capacity and to deal with the health emergencies.

As per the MoA, PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs. 6.93 crore to Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Nubra, which will help in enhancing the health facilities; improving the quality of health services through better human resource systems, and enabling efficient access to medical equipment and diagnostics to Nubra Sub-Division, Leh.

The MoA was signed in the presence of R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC and Dr. Javed Ahmed, Block Medical Officer (Nubra). Rizwanur Rahman, Executive Director and other Senior Officials of PFC and RKS Nubra, were also present.

The project will be highly beneficial for the financially weaker sections of Nubra Sub-Division who through Sub-District Hospital (SDH) will get 5 Ambulances fitted with critical life-support equipment. These ambulances were required for a long time and it would provide assistance to patients on time enabling to better utilize healthcare services at the community level. Also, there will be high-end medical and diagnostic equipment procurement which includes CT- scan & C-arm machines, Ortho OT table, Digital Orthopantomogram, Automatic Bio-chemistry Analyser, and Automatic Haematology Analyser among others.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:45 PM IST