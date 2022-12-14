PFC extends financial support for construction of Emergency Response Centre in Badrinath town under CSR

PFC, A Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in power sector, has extended its financial support towards construction of Emergency Response Centre (ERC) near Badrish Lake in Badrinath town under its CSR. The building shall include a Disaster Relief Centre (DRC), Firefighting Centre (FC), related equipment and shall also house personnel from SDRF, NDRF and Fire department.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the construction of Emergency Response Centre (ERC) was signed at PFC’s Head Office, New Delhi between PFC and Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT) in the presence of R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC, Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC, M Prabhakar Das, CGM, PFC, Satish Bahuguna, OSD, Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust and other officials of PFC.

The construction of proposed ERC worth Rs. 1757.58 lakh, near Badrish Lake in Badrinath town comprises civil, electrical, plumbing works, and landscaping along with O&M of electrical and plumbing works for five years.

Badrinath town lies in the Garhwal Himalayas, on the banks of the Alaknanda River at an average height of 3,100 meters and has experienced avalanches and earthquakes in the past. It is important to develop the town in a planned manner to protect it from any possible future disasters. In this perspective, the ERC aims to ensure public safety, quick response, and relief during any disaster.

Apart from the above, this centre, along with other proposed projects in the area, will also ensure an enhanced experience for the visitors and local population, creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. The ERC is in a prominent area in Badrinath town and is a centralized centre comprising of several facilities for people from all the Castes, Religions, Regions and Country.