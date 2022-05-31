PFC extends Financial Assistance for setting up Trauma Centre in Siddharthnagar, UP under its CSR Initiative

PFC, a Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in power sector, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to provide Financial Assistance of Rs. 4 Cr for the establishment of Trauma Centre in the premises of Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical Hospital (MPTMC) , Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The MoA was signed between PFC and MPTMC in the presence of R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC. Manoj Sharma, ED In-Charge (Commercial Division), Rizwanur Rahman, Executive Director (CSR & PR), Dr. Salil Kumar Shrivastava, Principal-MPTMC, M. Prabhakar Das, Chief General Manager (CSR) and other Senior Officials of MPTMC and PFC were also present on this occasion.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Siddharthnagar has approach to 2 national highways i.e. NH 730 and NH 233. Around 4500 accidental cases reach Siddharthnagar Hospital per year out of which 3200 cases are of head and other serious injuries. MPTMC will act as the first point of treatment for most of the accident cases and also act as a first point of referral within a radius of 25 kms of Siddharthnagar.