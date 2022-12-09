PFC donates Critical Care Ambulances to Nubra Health Dept. under CSR

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), A Maharatna company has donated four advanced critical care ambulances with a view to upgrading the Public Health Infrastructure in Nubra Sub-Divison, Leh District through Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Nubra) under its CSR.

The flag-off ceremony took place on Thursday at Ladakh Bhawan in the presence of the Hon’ble Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC, Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC, Deputy CEC Tsering Angchuk and other senior officials from UT Ladakh and PFC.

The ambulances are part of a health infrastructure project worth Rs.6.93 crore sanctioned by PFC to Health Department of Nubra, which also includes a CT Scan Machine, essential Laboratory equipment and construction of basic accommodation facilities at Sub-District Hospital and other Primary Health Care Centres. The project was proposed by Health Department, Nubra through District Administration, Leh considering the fact that the nearest District Hospital is about 120 km away at Khardungla.

Almost all the equipment including Ambulances have been procured and the construction of the building is also in progress. Speaking on the occasion, Sh. R.S Dhillon, CMD, PFC stated that positioning a Cardiac and Critical Care Ambulance in the valley would save valuable time, as medical intervention can be undertaken early within the vehicle by trained staff, thereby saving precious lives.