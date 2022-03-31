PFC distributes 1000 Motorized Tricycles to ‘Divyangjans’

As a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration’, Power Finance Corporation, India’s leading NBFC distributed ‘Motorized Tricycles’ to the orthopedically impaired persons (Divyangjans).

Chairman and Managing Director, PFC Ravinder Singh Dhillon inaugurated the distribution camp in New Delhi and handed over the motorized tricycles and accessories to the beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, CMD, PFC Ravinder Singh Dhillon highlighted that PFC is distributing 1000 Motorized Tricycles in 10 districts in the States of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.” He further called upon all sections of the society to come forward to help the ‘Divyangjans’ in bringing them into mainstream to optimise their full potential.

Motorized Tricycle is an irreplaceable expedient for an individual either for short term recovery or life time. These tricycles would aid beneficiaries by enabling mobility and providing them with greater access to various opportunities.

It is pertinent to note that the overall cost of this project is approximately Rs 4.70 Crores. Nine more such camps are to be organized by PFC in various other parts of the country.

Previously, PFC had provided financial support for cochlear implants for 100 children, Hi-Tech prosthetics and various assistive devices to the Divyangjans.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:07 PM IST