PFC conferred with the prestigious ICC Gold award as the top financing institution for renewable energy & energy efficiency

PFC, a Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in the power sector, was conferred with the prestigious Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Gold Award as the “Top Financing institution in the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RE & EE)” category at the 11th Green Energy Summit.

The award was received by Saurav Shah, Executive Director, RDSS during the award ceremony held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

PFC was recognized with this award by ICC for its investments in RE & EE projects and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the investment decisions. The award acknowledges PFC’s role in project financing including work on carbon credits, embedding sustainability and encouraging the deployment towards India’s net zero targets.

The 8 member jury panel comprises stalwarts from the Power and Renewable & Energy Efficiency industry including Anil Razdan, Former Secretary Power, Govt. of India, Gireesh Pradhan, Former Chairman, CERC, KS Popli, Former CMD, IREDA, Smt. Neerja Mathur, Former Chairperson, CEA and Dr. Winfried Damm, Director, Indo-German Energy Program among others.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has come up with the Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Awards to recognize inspiring and sustained achievements for renewable energy development and energy efficiency deployment in the country. The Award acknowledges and rewards the Companies in Power Distribution, Power Producers including captive power producers, Manufacturers of Solar and Wind Systems/ Components and financing institutions of RE projects including Manufacturing and Storage.

Going forward, PFC aspires to contribute to the government's thrust toward renewable and clean energy sources in a big way.