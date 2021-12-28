PFC conferred with ‘IEI Industry Excellence Award 2021’

In yet another recognition for excellence in operations, Power Finance Corporation, a Maharatna CPSE and India’s leading power sector focused non-banking financial company has been conferred with the prestigious ‘IEI Industry Excellence Award 2021’.

The award was presented by Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Minister of Heavy Industries, Government of India. R. Rahman, Executive Director (PR & CSR) and PK Sinha, Executive Director (Projects) received the award on behalf of PFC during the 36th Indian Engineering Congress. The ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in presence of Er. Narendra Singh, FIE, President, Institute of Engineers (India) and Dr. H.O. Thakare, FIE, President- Elect, Institute of Engineers (India).

The award recognizes PFC’s dedication to nation building and its major role in the development of the power sector.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:47 PM IST