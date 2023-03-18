 PFC conferred with ICC award in the category of 'Operational Excellence'
FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image

PFC has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Award in the category of 'Operational Excellence' at the 12th PSE Excellence Awards held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on Friday. The award was received by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Jha, Director (Projects) and Shri Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC. The award was presented by Shri Madhukar Gupta, IAS; Ex-State Election Commissioner, Rajasthan, in presence of Dr Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Shri Alok Perti, Advisor, Ministry of Coal, Govt of India and Shri Madhusudan Garg, Director, Ernst & Young LLP as Jury Members.

