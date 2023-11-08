PFC Concludes Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 with Remarkable Success

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 (30th Oct – 5th Nov) with a series of impactful events and activities that upheld the spirit of integrity, transparency, and commitment to a corruption-free nation.

The week-long celebration commenced on October 30, 2023, with an Integrity Pledge administered by Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, in the presence of Simmi R Nakra, CVO, and Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), setting the tone for the week ahead. A Talk on vigilance Awareness by Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission was organized as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week.

A talk on the theme "Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation" with Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest was organized during the week. His address emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and integrity. The program was inaugurated by Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, along with other senior dignitaries, further reinforcing the message of PFC’s commitment to integrity and transparency in the organizational context.

Furthermore, the Vigilance Awareness Week saw the release of the "Cyber Hygiene Manual of PFC" by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

The valedictory function of Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 was held on 3.10.2023 in which prizes were distributed to the winners of the Competitions and a Quiz on vigilance awareness was held. The program was attended by CMD, CVO, Directors, and senior PFC officials.

