PFC bestowed with “ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting”

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) a Maharatna CPSE and country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, has won the prestigious ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) Silver award for excellence in financial reporting for the financial year 2020-21 in ‘Public Sector Entities’ category.

PFC was bestowed with this coveted award for its highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, commendable accounting practices adopted while preparing financial statements, the policies adopted for disclosure & presentation of financial statements amongst other information contained in the annual report.

The award was received by R S Dhillon, CMD, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and R K Malhotra, ED (Finance) from Dr. Jitender Singh, Hon’ble MoS (IC) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Deptt of Atomic Energy and Space, at an award distribution ceremony held on 09th Feb., 2022. Mohd Salim, GM (Finance) and Anurag Gupta, CM (Finance) were also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:12 PM IST