PFC bestowed with Gold Shield in ‘ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting 2021-22’

Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), a Maharatna CPSE and country’s leading NBFC in power sector, has been conferred with the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Gold Shield being a winner in the category ‘Public Sector Entities’ of ICAI Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2021-22.

PFC has been bestowed with this coveted award for its highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, commendable accounting practices adopted while preparing financial statements, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements amongst other information contained in the annual report.

The award was received by R.S. Dhillon, CMD and Smt Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), R.K. Malhotra, ED (Finance) and Mohd. Salim, GM (Finance) PFC at an Award Distribution Ceremony held on 20th January, 2023 in Varanasi.

PFC had earlier won the Silver Shield in the ICAI Awards for “Excellence in Financial Reporting for the FY 2020-21” and was also conferred with SAFA Gold Award recently for “Best Presented Accounts” for the same year.