PFC bags ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ award for Best performance in Official Language

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) country’s leading NBFC in the power sector has been conferred the prestigious ‘Rajbhasha Kirti’ award (Third prize) under PSU category (‘A’ region) at the 2022 edition of the All India Official Language Conference held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium in Gujarat’s Surat city on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Home Minister, Amit Shah attended the event as the chief guest. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel and Ministers of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik were also present during the event.

This award is given every year on the occasion of Hindi Diwas by the Department of Official Language for the best implementation of Official Language Policy under different categories 'A' 'B' and 'C' of Government of India Boards/ Autonomous Bodies / Societies, Nationalized Banks / Financial Institutions etc.

The award was presented to the CMD, PFC R.S. Dhillon, by Deputy Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Dr. Satyanarayan Jatia, Former Deputy-Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Official Language. Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial) PFC was also present on the occasion.

R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC congratulated all the officers and employees of PFC on receiving this prestigious award. He further added that this award would motivate them to put more efforts in Hindi in future.