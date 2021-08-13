PFC bags “Governance Now” Award for “Strategic Performance”

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, has been conferred with the “Governance Now” Award in the category of “Strategic Performance” during the 8th PSU Awards organised by Governance Now. Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now presented the Award to Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in presence of P.K. Singh, Director (Commercial) & Projects (Addl. Charge) and Parminder Chopra, Director, (Finance).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:59 PM IST