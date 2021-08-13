e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:59 PM IST

PFC bags “Governance Now” Award for “Strategic Performance”

FPJ Bureau

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) country’s leading NBFC in the power sector, has been conferred with the “Governance Now” Award in the category of “Strategic Performance” during the 8th PSU Awards organised by Governance Now. Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now presented the Award to Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in presence of P.K. Singh, Director (Commercial) & Projects (Addl. Charge) and Parminder Chopra, Director, (Finance).

