Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dedicates two projects worth more than 6000 cr to the nation

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs dedicated two major projects of ONGC to the nation at Western offshore on 23 April 2022. He was accompanied by CMD, Dr. Alka Mittal, Director (T&FS), O P Singh and Director (Offshore), Pankaj Kumar. The two projects will result in an incremental gain of 7.5 MMT of oil and more than 1 BCM of gas. The minister expressed his appreciation for ONGC team for implementing the two projects. He exhorted ONGC to further enhance their efforts to add more oil and gas to the kitty of nation adopting accelerated exploration activities.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:44 PM IST