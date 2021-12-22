Patanjali has future plans for farmer welfare: Pujya Swami ji Maharaj

Under the guidance of Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharajand under the leadership of Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj along with the tireless efforts of about 150 scientists of Patanjali Research Institute, a comprehensive plan has been prepared to solve the problems related to Indian farmers and agriculture, which is presented in the form of a book entitled –‘Nav Harit Kranti-An Agro Vision’ Today, an online and offline round table discussion was organized under the leadership of Pujya Acharya ji Maharaj, in which through this wonderful compilation, the future plans for solving the basic problems related to agriculture, simplifying agriculture and increasing the income of farmers was considered. In the program, Pujya Swamiji Maharaj said that the Patanjali has future plans to uplift farmer’s status. Beginning from organic farming training to organic fertilizers, high quality seeds and minimum priced fertilizers will be madeaccessible to the farmers. Now even in the technical field, Patanjali has developed technological interventions in form of apps to help the farmers, for geo-mapping of land, geo-fencing and weather forecast so that basic essential information will be made easily assessable to all farmers.

In the discussion, Pujya Acharya Ji Maharaj said that Patanjali has worked to diminish the gap between farmers and Government. If ‘NavHarit-Kranti An Agro-Vision’ is implemented on grounds then it will definitely benefit the farmers. Through this agro-vision our honourable Prime Minister’s aim of soil testing, and agriculture digitalization and PM-Kisan Scheme will be implemented to benefit the farmers.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:09 PM IST