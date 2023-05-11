Parminder Chopra set to lead the power sector financing giant/largest power sector financing NBFC - Power Finance Corporation Ltd.

Parminder Chopra is set to become the first woman Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Power Finance Corporation Ltd., the largest NBFC in India.

On Monday Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), recommended the name of Ms. Parminder Chopra to succeed as the next CMD of Power Finance Corporation ltd. She has been with the company since 2005 and has been serving as the Director (Finance) and CFO since 2020, as well as a member of the board of directors.

Parminder Chopra holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a qualified Cost Accountant and MBA and has over 35 years of experience in power sector, including the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

In her new role as CMD, Parminder Chopra will be responsible for driving the strategic initiatives at PFC, spearheading the organization's growth trajectory, and further strengthening its position as a leading Maharatna PSU. Her extensive experience in project financing and infrastructure development, coupled with her visionary leadership, is expected to propel PFC to new heights of success.

The selection of Parminder Chopra as the CMD sets a new precedent for women professionals in the nation and serves as a source of inspiration for many emerging leaders. It highlights the increasing recognition of women's capabilities and their essential role in leadership positions. This represents a significant stride towards dismantling gender barriers and promoting inclusivity within the corporate sphere.