Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and CMD (Addl. Charge), PFC Honored with

Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and CMD (Addl. Charge), has been conferred with the “Finance Leader of the Year" Award. This prestigious accolade was presented during the Felicitation Ceremony of the ‘ET Prime Women Leadership Awards’ (ETPWLA) 2023, held in Mumbai.

The "Finance Leader of the Year" award celebrates Chopra's exceptional contributions to the finance industry, she served as an inspiring role model for aspiring finance professionals. Her outstanding achievements in financial management, strategic decision-making, and driving organisational growth have left an indelible mark on the world of finance.

ET Prime Women Leadership Awards, India's most prestigious awards programme for women leaders, honours eminent personalities from India Inc. and beyond, recognising their achievements in overcoming challenges, promoting diversity and inclusion, and reshaping the landscape of women in leadership across industries. Chopra emerged as a deserving winner, as determined by a distinguished jury panel headed by Ms Naina Lal Kidwai and other renowned jurors, following a rigorous shortlisting and evaluation process.

Parminder Chopra is a qualified Cost Accountant and an MBA. With an illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, she has held crucial positions in Power Sector behemoths. Her visionary approach, meticulous financial planning, and sound decision-making have significantly contributed to PFC's sustained growth and profitability & journey from Navratna to Maharatna.

Under Chopra's leadership, PFC continues to make substantial strides in the Power, Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Finance sectors, positively impacting the nation's energy landscape.