Parmeshwar Funkwal takes over as Principal Chief Engineer of WR

Parmeshwar Funkwal has taken over the charge of the post of Principal Chief Engineer of Western Railway recently. He is a senior officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) of the 1988 batch. Prior to this, he was working as Chief Track Engineer at Western Railway.

Funkwal has held several key and diverse positions in Railways such as Deputy Chief Engineer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ahmedabad Division, Chairman Railway Recruitment Board, Ahmedabad and Divisional Railway Manager Rajkot. He has extensively worked in Track and Bridge Research at RDSO Lucknow as Director and Executive Director. His contributions include upgradation of Rail Welding and Ultrasonic Rail Testing Technologies. He played a key role in introduction of heavy axle loads and monitoring of their effects on track and bridges. He has extensive experience in HR functions and was instrumental in conducting several Online Examinations for recruitments on Indian Railways (IR).

Funkwal completed his Graduation in Civil Engineering from SGSITS Indore with Gold Medal and M Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT Kanpur. He has published several research papers on Environmental, Track and Bridge Engineering in International and National Journals and presented his papers in international conferences at Beijing (China), Calgary (Canada), and New Delhi. He was nominated to the International Committee for evaluation of technical papers by IHHA, USA and chaired technical sessions in IHHA Conferences held at Beijing and New Delhi. He is recipient of General Manger’s Award, K C Sood Memorial Gold Medal for Best Research Paper and Best Paper Award of International Heavy Haul Association (IHHA), USA. He has visited Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, China, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and Italy on various training and study assignments.

Apart from his job obligations, he also has a keen interest in literature and his poems are regularly published in contemporary Hindi literary magazines.