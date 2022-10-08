Parag Verma takes over as Director (Works) of IRCON

Parag Verma has taken over as the Director (Works) of Ircon International Limited, a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule A Public Sector Enterprise and a leading turnkey Construction Company in the public sector, w.e.f September 21, 2022. With over 31 years of experience in infrastructure works in India and Abroad, Parag Verma's primary areas of expertise include planning, estimation, conceptualization, structuring, and execution of infrastructure projects.

In his current role, Parag Verma will be responsible for managing works related to infrastructure works in both domestic and international market. He will also be contributing for a healthy order book of the company in securing national and international infrastructure projects on EPC, Item rate, and PPP models. Under his leadership, IRCON has not only achieved the highest value of new order through open competitive bidding but also secured several projects in new sectors which will establish credentials for tunnel works of high-speed railway viaduct construction, ballast-less slab track, highway tunnel large bridges.

Parag Verma has played a significant role in the development of the overall concept of the station development programme on the PPP model in India. Based on which the only station development project on the Indian Railways under the PPP model, has been successfully executed and has been inaugurated by the Honorable PM. He has also established fully owned subsidiaries and joint venture firms for holding company to undertake specialty projects.

Parag Verma holds a civil engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, and a postgraduate degree from the Moti Lal Nehru Institute of Technology, Allahabad.