 Panvelkar, get ready to experience Lagu Bandhu's dazzling world of precious jewels
Panvelkar, get ready to experience Lagu Bandhu’s dazzling world of precious jewels

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
GouravGhadi_Photography

With a storied legacy spanning 88 years, Lagu Bandhu has been captivating customers with their masterful creations. Today, the current generation continues this rich tradition, seamlessly blending timeless craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. What sets Lagu Bandhu apart is the unique expertise of their directors—each a seasoned jeweller and Gemmologist. This ensures that every piece of jewellery is a stunning masterpiece, crafted with the utmost precision and care.

Lagu Bandhu has organised “Ratnanche Maher” – a unique exhibition cum sale of mesmerizing gemstone jewellery and artifacts at Hotel Suruchi, Panvel on July 20 and 21, from 11 AM to 8 PM. In this Exhibition Cum Sale, you can take the advantage of their exclusive offers, including upto 75% off on the making charges of diamond jewellery and 100% exchange value on old gold jewellery.

So, don't miss this exceptional opportunity to experience the splendour of Lagu Bandhu's jewellery. Bring your family and friends to witness a legacy of brilliance and elegance.

