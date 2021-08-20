Panipat Refinery celebrates Independence Day reinforcing the spirit of nationalism

Advertisement

Complying with complete protocol of Covid19 and reinforcing the spirit of nationalism, Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex (PRPC) celebrated 75th Independence Day passionately. On this occasion, the national tricolour was hoisted by Chief Guest Gopal Chandra Sikder, Executive Director & Refinery Head, PRPC. The same was followed by national anthem sung by the children of DPS school, Panipat. The National Flag was saluted by the security guard platoons of Central Industrial Security Force and DGR.

All the CGMs, GMs of PRPC, representatives of IPREU as well as IOOA and Senior Commandant (CISF) were present on this auspicious occasion. For the convenience of the employees, their families and stakeholders, the Independence Day program was broadcasted through Zoom link wherein more than two thousand people participated and enjoyed the celebrations.

Inspired by the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence which started from 12th March, 2021 and will be celebrated till 15th August 2023, Sikder mentioned that today is a very important day for all of us. This day provides us an opportunity to remember and pay homage to our innumerable freedom fighters, martyrs and heroes with highest reverence and respect who laid down their lives for the freedom of India. On this occasion, he emphatically said that let us not only remember the sacrifices of all those patriots, but together we should all promote the spirit of nationalism, patriotism, unity and brotherhood. Sikder, while explaining said that this is the nectar (amrit) of freedom, nectar of energy, nectar of inspiration from freedom fighters, nectar of new ideas, nectar of new resolutions and nectar of self-reliance. He further said that our country has been celebrating this 75th year of independence as "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate the glorious history of progressive and proud India and its people, culture and achievements. This festival is dedicated to all those people, who have played their important role in making India prosperous, competent and selfreliant.

ALSO READ Exhaustion and fever force Neeraj Chopra to leave welcome function midway at his village near...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:13 AM IST