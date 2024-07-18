Pandharpur Vaari: A Cultural Pride of Maharashtra, says Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

On the occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Namo Express was flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, ferrying devotees to Pandharpur. The journey was inaugurated by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. The arrangement was made possible through the efforts of the state’s Cabinet Minister and Malabar Hill constituency MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The Namo Express was organized to provide senior citizens with a convenient experience of the pilgrimage, and over 1,000 senior citizens are traveling on this train.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the pilgrimage to Pandharpur is a deeply cherished tradition for the Marathi people and the devotees. He mentioned that the Namo Express was organized to facilitate this pilgrimage for devotees from Mumbai who yearn to participate in the sacred journey.

Expressing his views, Fadnavis said, “Everyone has a heartfelt desire to attend the pilgrimage at least once. To enable Mumbaikars to visit Pandharpur amidst their hectic lives, the Namo Express has been initiated through the efforts of Skills Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and MLA Ashish Shelar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Teertha Darshan Yojana' across the state, which allows citizens over 60 years old to benefit from this initiative.”

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “Ashadhi’s pilgrimage is a deeply cherished tradition for everyone, immersing the entire Maharashtra in a devotional spirit during this period. The Warkari community, which honors saints, upholds religion, and loves the nation, brings a unique enthusiasm to our efforts. This is a tradition of Maharashtra, and to preserve it, the Mahayuti government has implemented schemes like Mukhyamantri Teertha Darshan Yojana”

Minister Lodha also commented on the ongoing protests at Vishalgad, stating, “These are the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No unauthorized construction will be allowed here. This land does not belong to Aurangzeb or Afzal Khan; it belongs to our Maharaj. Those who have undertaken unauthorized constructions will be held accountable”

The train will depart from Mumbai on 16 July, reaching Pandharpur on 17 July. Minister Lodha has also arranged accommodation for the devotees at Pandharpur, and the train will return to Mumbai on 18 July.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, MLA Ashish Shelar, and railway officials were present on the occasion.