Padam Lal Negi and Ajay Yadav appointed as Govt Nominee Directors on IREDA Board

Padam Lal Negi, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE have been appointed as Govt. Nominee Directors on the board of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in pursuance to MNRE order dated 7th February, 2023.

Padam Lal Negi, IDAS (1992): He joined Government of India as Indian Defence Accounts Service Officer in 1992 in Defence Accounts Department. Prior to holding the post of Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Civil Aviation and MNRE, he was working as Integrated Financial Adviser (BR), Delhi Cantt. He has also handled various important positions in Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Andaman Nicobar Command, etc.

Ajay Yadav, IAS (BH: 2005): He is an IAS Officer from 2005 batch of Bihar Cadre. Prior to joining MNRE as Joint Secretary, he was working as Private Secretary to Minister of Civil Aviation. He had started his career as an Assistant Collector in Patna, Bihar, and has subsequently held several important positions in the Govt. of India and State Govt.

Negi and Yadav have succeeded Vimalendra Anand Patwardhan, Former JS & FA, MNRE, and Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, JS, MNRE on the IREDA Board, respectively.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, welcomed the new members to the Board and said that, their rich experience and valuable guidance will help IREDA to scale new heights. We are certain that the company will continue to maintain the highest levels of Corporate Governance Standards with the support of the new Govt. Nominee Directors.

