P N Jha, PCME delegated powers of GM, RWF

Prem Narayan Jha, IRSME currently holding the post of Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, RWF is delegated with Administrative and Financial powers of General Manager, Rail Wheel Factory from May 14, 2022.

P. N. Jha is an Alumnus of IIT/Kanpur with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is an IRSME officer of 1986 batch and joined as probationer in South Eastern Railways in 1988. After joining he served in various capacities on Eastern Railway as AME, WM, Dy.CME and Sr. DME. He has undergone Executive training programmes at Singapore (at INSEAD) and Malaysia.

He has vast experience of working in Diesel Sheds, Workshop and Production Units apart from open line. During his tenure, he also held the post of Jt. Director, RDSO, ADRM/Eastern Railway, Chief Workshop Manager/Golden Rock Workshop/Southern Railway etc., Earlier, he has worked as CWE/W and CME/planning at RWF in 2012. He has also worked as Director of Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management, Bangalore.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:10 PM IST