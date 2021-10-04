Oxygen generation plant inaugurated at Central Railway Hospital, Hubballi

Vasumathi. K, Chief Nursing Superintendent of Central Railway Hospital, Hubballi inaugurated an Oxygen Generation plant in the presence of Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway on October 01, 2021. The capacity of the plant is 500 Litres per minute and works on the principle of Pressure swing adsorption.

Railway Hospital at Hubballi is a designated COVID Hospital. This plant will be helpful in the treatment of COVID patients.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, Additional General Manager, South Western Railway, Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager, Hubballi, Vilas K. Gunda, Principal Chief Medical Director, other officers and staff were present.

