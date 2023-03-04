Overcoming the HR Challenges in 2023: The Techfynder HR India Conference

TechFynder - The AI-based global recruitment platform for job seekers and businesses, organizes the HR India Conference on March 3, 2023, in the prestigious T-Hub headquarters in Hyderabad. The CEO of T-Hub, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, inaugurated the event and spoke about the impending recession, layoffs and challenges faced by HR leaders, companies and employees.

Assistant Director - Ernst & Young - Lakshmi Kanaka addressed the attendees and shared her views and suggestions on what to keep in mind while on their talent acquisition processes. She gave some insights into her global company and the thriving culture that they promote. This was followed by a panel discussion about “Challenges of Recruitment in 2023 and how HR Technology can provide a sustainable option for businesses moving forward.”

The panel was hosted by the international speaker Parvathi who moderated the event with Palagummi Lakshmi Kanaka from Ernst & Young, Afrah and Ahmed Aamer from Sky Computing, Rajeev Kachara from Brainstorm, Sachin Malhotra from Smiths Group and Paul Guy from Techfynder.

The discussion focused on some burning topics, like how talent acquisition might change and the challenges faced by talent acquisition professionals. It was also stated that hard skills would be a selector, whereas soft skills might act as a differentiator. Panelists also focused on the need to be creative and have a sustainable approach to enable business growth and the importance of retaining employees.

“According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the AI industry in India is expected to develop at a CAGR of 20.2% to $ 7.8 billion by 2025. This tsunami of change has not gone unnoticed by HR departments. AI applications have garnered much momentum in the HR profession and among practitioners in general. Talent acquisition is becoming a technology-enabled HR activity. One of the rising instances of AI in business is hiring decision-making.” said Global Marketing Director Paul Guy.