OTPC inks MOU WITH APDCL to develop 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam, to attract Rs 2000 crore investment

ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at Guwahati on 11 January 2023. The MoU has been inked to develop Battery Energy Storage System Project of capacity up to 250 MW / 500 MWh in phased manner in Assam by incorporating a Joint Venture Company. An investment of Rs 2,000 Crores will be made in the state for developing the project. During construction and operation stages of the project, significant direct and indirect employment opportunities will also be generated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon’ble Minister of Power, Cooperation, Mines & Minerals, Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Cultural Department, Government of Assam Smt. Nandita Gorlosa said that the project will be an important milestone in fulfilling the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam of making the State a leader in green energy transition.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Managing Director of OTPC Sanil C. Namboodiripad said that the Project will help the state in improving power availability during peak load hours, improving integration of renewable energy generation with the electricity grid and enhancing grid reliability. “OTPC, a reliable energy supplier for Assam since 2014, is keen to be partner of Assam in its transition towards decarbonized energy mix. The energy storage project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost to local businesses, improved utilization of green energy, carbon emission reduction and over all socio-economic development in Assam,”

Managing Director of APDCL Rakesh Kumar (IAS) said that they are implementing significant solar energy capacity and battery energy storage project is key for successful integration of upcoming solar power projects. He added that with this project, Assam will be pioneer in implementing of energy storage system.