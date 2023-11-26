OSH India 2023: Uniting Expertise and Innovative Solutions to Foster a Flourishing Workplace Environment

The 11th edition of OSH India, the premier expo and conference on occupational safety and health (OSH) in India, organized by Informa Markets in India, has kicked off at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Taking place from November 23rd to 25th, 2023, the three-day event provides a platform for global experts, industry stakeholders, and enthusiasts to come together, innovate, and address challenges and opportunities in the industrial safety and health sector. With India's OSH market expected to reach USD 17.86 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, this event is crucial for the industry.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed distinguished guests, including Guest of Honour Mr. Devidas B. Gore, Director, DISH Maharashtra. Notable figures such as Dr. Ajit Salvi, Dy. Chief Engineer-Sewerage Operations, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation; Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Head-Safety & Quality, Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. V. Ramgude, Chief Engineer Design, PWD, Govt. of Maharashtra; Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers’ Association; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Sr. Group Director & Digital Head, Informa Markets in India, graced the inauguration. Together with industry dignitaries, they emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to promote a safer and sustainable work environment.

OSH India 2023 serves as a comprehensive platform for showcasing innovations and solutions in workplace safety and health, featuring over 300 brands, including Liberty, Udyogi, Allen Cooper, PERF, Idos, mtandt, BATA, Nebosh, Venus, DPL, and Intech Safety. The expo also hosts a dedicated conference track with over 50 speakers and 8000 trade visitors, making it a significant gathering in the occupational safety and health realm.

The event covers the entire spectrum of safe and healthy working environments, with participating companies presenting their notable products, services, and solutions portfolios. Supported by prominent associations such as the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA), Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), and WSHAsia, the expo reflects a collaborative approach to advancing workplace safety.

Speaking on the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Mr. Devidas B. Gore highlighted its role in accident prevention and workforce well-being. Dr. Ajit Salvi emphasized the critical role of OSH in addressing occupational issues faced by over 2.78 billion employees annually and stressed the need for proactive measures. Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, underscored the significance of OSH in ensuring workforce safety and contributing to a nation's economic resilience.

Mr. Mudras also highlighted OSH India's role in creating a safer, healthier, and more productive workforce, aligning with India's economic growth. The event seamlessly integrates into Informa Markets India's 4th edition of the Festivity of Business campaign, featuring over 40 events, including expos, conferences, industry awards, buyer-seller meets, and training programs, contributing to India's economic celebration and growth.