OSH India 2022: Sustaining Awareness of Well-being at Workplaces

A revolution in the occupational health and safety industry is underway in India, bringing with it a strengthened focus on accessibility to improved emergency responses and AI integration. Taking these conversations to greater heights, OSH India 2022, organised by Informa Markets in India, opened its doors to the occupational health and safety industry today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This year, the expo is celebrating its 10-year legacy of enriching the Indian industry with occupational health and safety knowledge and spreading awareness through quality safety and health product demos, along with industry-led conference sessions.

Top industry leaders and pioneering innovators came together at OSH India, sharing the latest news and research, technology, and innovation. The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of notable dignitaries – Shri M. R. Patil, Director, DISH Maharashtra; Shri K. Srinivas, Director- DoFBISH, Govt. of Karnataka; Mr Mike Robinson, Chief Executive, British Safety Council; Shri D.K. Ghosh, Dy Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade; Mr Dipesh Shah, SAMA Executive & Chairman to Membership; Shri Avdesh Malaiya, President OSHAI; Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr Pankaj Jain, Senior Group Director and Digital Head, Informa Markets in India

With an aim to achieve a broader involvement and increased awareness of safety and health in the workplace, OSH India provided a valuable networking opportunity and a wide range of products and services on display. This year’s edition saw participation from over 160 exhibitors, over 200 brands, and more than 40 speakers and is expecting a footfall of over 6500 visitors for the two-day show. The key exhibitors included Motorola, Kimberly-Clark, Ansell, Karam, Liberty, Udyogi International, MTandT, Allen Cooper, Indiform, Utex, Acme Safetywear, Idos, Youngman, Sure Safety, and Venus, among many others. Industry associations such as the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, the Indian Technical Textile Association, Safety Appliances Manufacturing Association, the British Safety Council, and the International Powered Access Federation supported the expo and emphasised the increasing importance of safety and health at the workplace in India’s current economic environment.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary edition of OSH India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “Occupational Safety and Health of employees is a crucial factor in gauging any organisational effectiveness. India has a vast workforce deployed in different sectors in varied occupations; however, of the country’s 500 million workers, less than 10% are covered by some health and safety legislation, and Epidemiologists estimate that India contributes to over 17% of the global cases of health and safety related incidents. Increasing casualties at unsafe workspaces have drawn attention to the significance of occupational health & safety compliances amongst companies globally. Governments across the globe are aware of the importance of a safe and healthy environment for their people. Organisations, too, are on the cusp of activating their ESG and employee health programs and are ensuring the safety of workers and assets by reducing accidents, identifying and mitigating safety risks, complying with occupational health and safety laws and adopting workplace safety solutions. OSH India aims to provide innovative workplace safety management solutions that will help organisations in improving their safety culture, improve retention of talent that will improve productivity and eventually their bottom line.”

“This year, the OSH India Expo is celebrating its 10th-anniversary edition featuring the best in innovation, conferences and live demos, continuing the legacy since the inception of its first edition in 2012. We look forward to yet another successful show.”

The global EHS market is expected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2022 to $9.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches at OSH India presented lucrative opportunities for market players, accelerating the overall market growth. The industry connoisseurs at the expo who have immeasurably contributed to this sector included Josy John, Chief Health and Safety Expert, Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited; Pankaj Singh, Head, Health & Safety, Ambuja Cements; Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Director and Head EHS API & Special Projects, Cipla; Birendra Verma, Joint President & Group Head Safety, Adani Group amongst others.

This year, the expo’s first day of the conference included comprehensive educational presentations that covered a range of topics such as ‘Why Health & Safety Managers Must Embrace Wellbeing!’, ‘Rethinking Employee Wellbeing - Ergonomic Interventions in the New Normal’, ‘Industrial Hygiene and Practical Approach for Industry’, Women & OSH: Promoting Diversity and Inclusiveness in Occupational Safety & Health’- powered by OSH Gurukul. The second day will include topics such as ‘Advanced Technical Textile Products For Human Health And Safety’, ‘Evolution of Safety on Construction Sites’ and many more. The echelon speakers included Josy John, Chief Health and Safety Expert, Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited; Pankaj Singh, Head, Health & Safety, Ambuja Cements; Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Director and Head EHS API & Special Projects, Cipla; Birendra Verma, Joint President & Group Head Safety, Adani Group amongst others.

OSH India Awards, now in its 8th edition, threw a spotlight on exceptional initiatives in the safety and health programs implemented by organizations in India. The Awards recognised and celebrated leaders, innovators and trailblazers accomplishments over the last 12 months who have been at the forefront in leadership, innovation, sustainable solutions and promoting the healthy advancement of this sector. The evening saw a touch of glamour with a Safety Fashion Walk themed ‘Who Says Safety Can’t be Glamorous?’ propagating the use of smart safety wear and gadgets.