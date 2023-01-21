OSD Of ICGS Shaurya and Rajveer to Bangladesh

Indian Coast Guard Ships ICGS Shaurya and Rajveer were on a six day visit to Chattogram, Bangladesh from January 13 to 19, to enhance cooperative engagements and interoperability under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Indian and Bangladesh Coast Guard. The visit holds significance in strengthening the bilateral relationships with BCG which has grown manifold over the years to ensure safe, secure and clean seas in the Region. The fruitful engagements with various senior officials and personnel of BCG during the visit will further enhance safety and security of our fishermen and mariners.

During the visit, Pollution Response Team of Indian Coast Guard had conducted a five days International Maritime Organisation Level I course on Pollution Response for the first time in Bangladesh for 20 BCG personnel. The BCG personnel were also imparted training on operations of PR equipment onboard ICGS Ships Shaurya and Rajveer.

At the end of the visit, a joint exercise was conducted at sea with BCG ships to validate the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in area of environmental protection and Search and Rescue. The enthusiasm and keen interest displayed by senior officials and trainees will certainly bolster marine environmental protection initiatives in the Region by our Governments.

During the visit of senior officers of BCG and BN onboard, a brief insight of ship

building capabilities of Indian Shipyard was given to highlight "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission.

