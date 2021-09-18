OSCC holds 132nd offshore security coordination committee meeting

The 132nd meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) was held at New Delhi on 15 September 2021 under the Chairmanship of DG K Natarajan, PVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard. Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) was the Chief Guest. Amarnath, Addl Secretary, MoPNG, Subhash Kumar, CMD ONGC, Members of OSCC and Senior Officers of Armed Forces were present in the meeting.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:33 PM IST