ONGC organizes study trip for Assam Engineering College students: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Energy Maharatna ONGC continues to organize study tours for students, as a part of the observance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – celebrating 75 years of India’s independence. During 11-12 April 2022, a group of 50 students from HRH Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering & Technology (PoWIET) in Jorhat, Assam, visited ONGC’s oil-field installations in Borholla (in Jorhat district).

The students, belonging to different disciplines, including Electronics, Electrical, Civil and Mechanical, were accompanied by their faculties. The group traveled to the Fire Station, Group Gathering Station and other oil-Drilling sites in Borholla.

The ONGC engineers present at the Fire Station explained the importance of fire safety and the usage of various firefighting equipment to the students. At the Group Gathering Station, the engineering students were shown different facilities, including Effluent Treatment Plant-WIP, Pump House, Crude Oil Storage Tank, Oil & Gas Separators and Bath Heater Area.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), ONGC has been organizing study visits for students since September 2021, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM). Till now, ONGC has organized study tours for over a thousand students at various locations of ONGC like Ankleshwar, Assam, Tripura, Rajahmundry, Ahmedabad, Cambay, Cauvery and Mehsana.

Under this AKAM, ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs to launch various projects to boost the country’s indigenous handicraft sector. Center public enterprises under MoP&NG will be launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country. Among these, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects. ONGC has already launched six handicraft projects in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. Minister of State, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labor & Employment Rameswar Teli launched the 3rd project – Assam Handloom project ‘Ujjwal Abahan’ in August 2021.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:26 PM IST