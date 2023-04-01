ONGC contributes Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund to strengthen nation’s fight against COVID-19 and H3N2 virus

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), India's Energy Maharatna contributed Rs 100 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) on 31 March 2023. This contribution will facilitate the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, specifically with respect to fighting COVID-19 and H3N2 influenza virus.

Earlier, ONGC contributed Rs 300 crore to the PM CARES Fund in April 2020 during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and also contributed another Rs 70 crore to this fund in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 for maintaining the medic equipment purchased by Oil Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) during the two waves of the pandemic.

As a socially responsible organization, ONGC supports the government's efforts to ensure the health and safety of all its stakeholders, including communities. This contribution will help provide much-needed resources to amplify the government's efforts in healthcare.

The contribution to the PM CARES Fund is a part of ONGC's ongoing efforts to support society and the nation in these difficult times. The company remains committed to its core values of social responsibility, sustainability, and excellence in all its operations.