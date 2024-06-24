ONGC and Indian Oil Forge Strategic Partnership to Establish LNG Plant Near Hatta Gas Field

ONGC and IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a small-scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant near the Hatta Gas Field in the Vindhyan Basin on 17 June 2024. The establishment of the Hatta LNG plant will significantly enhance the Vindhyan Basin's status, upgrading it from a Category II to a Category I Basin.

The plant will utilize cutting-edge technology to produce LNG, a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels, significantly reducing carbon emissions and aligning with India's climate change mitigation goals.

The discovery at Hatta represents the culmination of five decades of sustained exploration efforts. ONGC has already submitted its Field Development Plan (FDP) to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) to monetize its assets in the Hatta area.

The ‘non-binding MoU’ for a Technology Demonstration Small Scale LNG plant at Hatta, Madhya Pradesh’ between ONGC and Indian Oil is a visionary step towards a sustainable and prosperous future for India.

As the nation advances on its path to energy self-sufficiency, the Hatta LNG plant will stand as a symbol of innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to a greener tomorrow.