One page calendar of Adarsh Hotels and IndiaPress Group released

A unique one-page calendar produced under the aegis of Adarsh ​​Hotels Group and India Press was released recently by MP Rahul Shewale.

After inspecting the calendar, Rahul Shewale described this one page calendar as unique. He praised the integration of English dates with Hindu dates and times. He stated that the release of the calendar on the birthday of Savitribai Phule is a matter of tribute to her too.

Jagdish Purohit, the creator of this calendar, informed about showing auspecious days like Sankashti Chaturthi, Ekadashi, Poornamasi, Amavasya along with the dates in the calendar. It also prominenetly displays the birth days of great personalities and various festivals have also been marked through pictures.

Important days like Journalist day, Hindi day, Gujarati language day, Marathi language day, etc. are also mentioned in this calendar.

Vijendra Bhatia, Girish Sharma and Rajendra Kherwada have also contributed a lot in giving a complete shape to the creation of this calendar.

Mithalal Sethia, Prince Surana, CA Amar Bafna and Praveen Jain played a major role in the release of the calendar.