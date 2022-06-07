On the eve of World Environment Day, NTPC reinforces its commitment towards environment through plantations and awareness drives

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company is celebrating World Environment Day on 5th June across locations by reinforcing the theme of this year – #OnlyOneEarth through several programmes including plantations, pledge taking ceremony, and awareness drives.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ( AKAM), NTPC is undertaking several sustainable initiatives like the inauguration of Smart Township at Solapur, Maharashtra. During the CPSE ICONIC Week celebrations, NTPC is also organizing a massive tree plantation drive at its various power stations.

In an endeavour to deliver sustainable and affordable energy, NTPC has declared Energy Compact Goals at the UN and become the first energy company in the world to do so. On the eve of World Environment Day, NTPC is reinforcing its commitment towards environment.

Even though the power major has been actively exploring opportunities in green hydrogen, carbon capture, battery storage, electric mobility and waste-to-energy space, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has been incorporated to drive clean energy initiatives of the company through a focused approach. By 2032, the company intends to have 60 GW capacity under its belt through Renewable Energy (RE) sources.

In line with National Water Mission, NTPC has been committed to the optimization of water footprint through sustainable usage including its re-use through efficient Operations and Maintenance by conservation techniques like rainwater harvesting at all its establishments. Reinforcing its unwavering commitment, NTPC has signed the CEO Water Mandate, which is a highly collaborative partnership between UNGC and specialized organizations dealing with water issues.

NTPC has modelled its sustainability initiatives through state-of-the-art technologies and process innovations to not only reduce ecological footprint but also bring positive gains for conservation, enhancement and restoration of biodiversity.