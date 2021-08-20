Olympic Medalist Shamsher Singh, a PNB Employee, promoted to Officer Cadre with suitable cash reward

Advertisement

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian hockey team defeated Germany 54 to lift the bronze medal, thereby creating history after a wait of 4 decades. Part of the proud Hockey Team, Shamsher Singh is honored by Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a promotion to Officer Cadre and suitable cash reward for his contribution. Shamsher Singh, an employee of PNB, hails from Attari (Punjab) and plays as a midfielder in the National Hockey team.

Shamsher Singh expressed his gratitude towards Punjab National Bank for supporting and training many young hockey players in the country, thereby complementing the government's efforts to promote and strengthen the sports culture in India. "Good performance by both the men's and women's teams at the Olympics points to a resurgence of the game in India," he quoted.

S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank, lauded the Indian hockey team's brilliant show at the world's most premier sports event. He said, "Shamsher Singh is Jewel of PNB and entire country's citizens are elated on your contribution. While winning a medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of achievement, I am sure your spirit and hard work will bring more such laurels in the future. You are a proud member of PNB Parivar and your achievement is one among the seven medals won by the country, which really highlights the importance of your accomplishment."

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:14 AM IST